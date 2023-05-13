Candy Conundrum: If You Can Find SpongeBob In 10 Seconds, You Are A Puzzle Master

The soaring summer temperatures can leave you feeling inattentive and lazy. If you feel that you need to improve your focus, we have the perfect solution for you- optical illusions. At first glance, these puzzles appear simple. But as your gaze lingers, you find that it is not so simple to solve them. Solving optical illusions serves as a delightful pastime while simultaneously sharpening your mental faculties. If you consider yourself a pro at solving these puzzles, we have the perfect challenge for you. It’s a double delight if you are a fan of the cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants.

Are you ready to brace yourself for the quest to spot the lone SpongeBob in the image? In this image, posted by an Instagram handle named Optical Illusions, you can spot SpongeBob, which has been hidden among the candies.

Advertisement

Finding SpongeBob in the middle of a sea of yellow candies seems like a daunting task at first. The sheer abundance of yellow can overwhelm your eyes. SpongeBob is camouflaged within the image. If you can manage to spot the beloved cartoon character within 10 seconds, then you have a really sharp eye.

If you are unable to find the elusive SpongeBob, let us guide you to the solution. Hint: Look closely at the third candy at the bottom right.

Users were quick to post hilarious comments. “Pineapple under the sea, Duh!," wrote a user, referring to his house in the animated series.

“In Bikini Bottom of course!!!" read another comment.

Optical illusions can keep you entertained for hours. They can also be a delightful way to spend time with your loved ones. Challenge each other to solve these puzzles in the shortest span of time.

Advertisement

If you managed to ace the puzzle, we have another one for you. This one combines two hugely popular characters- SpongeBob and Pikachu.

If you manage to find SpongeBob SquarePants easily, you are a pro at this puzzle. But let us warn you, it’s not an easy task to find the cartoon. If you are unable to find the character, just close your eyes for a moment and then reopen them to focus on the puzzle. You will be easily to spot it.