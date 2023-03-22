Depending on the culture, weddings are sometimes almost synonymous with free drinks. When guests arrive at the venue, they know they might get to sip through the night. Not at this wedding though. This will be a dry affair, with just water being served. Forget cocktails, no mocktails or coke will be served, reported LADbible. Needless to say, the guests weren’t happy about it. The bride-to-be shared it on Reddit. The bride shared it anonymously mentioning that they are planning to get married later this year, and both sides of their families are relatively large. The wedding is expected to have around 100-150 guests in total. The couple and the bride’s grandmother will be covering part of the expenses for the wedding.

"We have a lot of kids in our family so we decided against making it child-free but we did decide to make it dry. So there will be no alcohol of any kind at our wedding. Honestly, this doesn’t have anything to do with there being kids there but due to the fact that my fiancé and I don’t drink," the bride wrote.

She said that they are getting their wedding catered to provide guests with a good selection of food, but they will only be offering water for drinks. “We don’t want to have to pay for alcohol or fizzy drinks, it is just a large added expense when we can just do filtered water for a much cheaper cost," the post further read.

When the family and friends of the user discovered the decision, there were strong reactions. Many expressed anger and disappointment, suggesting that an open bar should be provided to avoid paying for drinks, or at the very least, soda should be available as it is unreasonable to expect everyone to drink only water. Some also argued that the absence of alcohol will make the wedding dull and that the individual’s approach to the wedding is unconventional and goes against traditional expectations.

While most social media users agreed that the decision was ultimately theirs, it did sound like a boring wedding. Some even suggested that they would probably bring in their own drinks to a wedding like that. “I have to say YTA, not because of the no alcohol, that’s fine to make that call, but to only serve water? That’s… just no. You really need to have something other than water for people to drink. A collection of soda flavors is a bare minimum," wrote a user.

Another user wrote, “YTA. Iced Tea and/or lemonade isn’t that expensive and is at least better than water."

“I wouldn’t necessarily say YTA but your wedding sounds boring and I wouldn’t want to go," read a comment.

