Car Owner Tags Mumbai Police for Bizarre 'Dhinchak Bus' Challan, Gets Response on Twitter

Mumbai Police tagged Mumbai Traffic Police's official handle after which the department asked them to email.

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 12:23 IST

New Delhi, India

Car Owner Tags Mumbai Police for Bizarre 'Dhinchak Bus' Challan. (Image: News18)
Twitter user Joy took to the micro-blogging site after he was wrongly fined for a ‘dhinchak bus.’ Taking to Twitter, he tagged Mumbai police and mentioned that received a challan a few months back for a Dhinchak bus. This is when he filed a grievance. However, despite that he got a legal notice to pay the challan immediately or appear in court. He then questioned the department asking: “I pay the Rs 2000 Challan, can I keep the bus?"

The tweet went viral in a few hours and has since then garnered over 360K views. Mumbai Police tagged Mumbai Traffic Police’s official handle after which the department asked them to email. Have a look at the tweet:

A Twitter user named Venkat shared a screenshot as he wrote, “I too got a similar one in 2017, but I didn’t think of paying the fine and keeping the bus." Another Twitter user wrote, “I once got a challan for not wearing helmet.. Irony is I have a car n challan was on my car number."

RELATED NEWS

Mumbai Police have always outdone themselves when it comes to Public Service Announcements (PSAs). Their Instagram handle has tons of creative content that put out important messages regarding the safety of its citizens using references for Bollywood movies and web series. Earlier, a post shared by the Mumbai Police had references from several web series’ names to educate people on important issues in an innovative manner.

A set of four pictures with clever usage of web series’ names such as Stranger Thing, Yeh Meri Family, Serious Men, Four More Shots Please, Little Things, Suits, Gullak and much more in the form of PSAs was shared on Wednesday. The post has received over 6,400 likes in such a short time span. The caption of the post reads, “Make sure you ‘binge-watch’ this ‘series’ of PSA’s. When you think of breaking the rules, ‘rewatch’ this ‘series’ of safety. We will continue to bring new episodes and seasons!" The caption ended with the hashtag “Not Just For Show" and the entire post was a fantastic wordplay that was just perfect.

first published: February 02, 2023, 12:23 IST
