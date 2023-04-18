Caught On Camera, Indore Man Threatens Sanitation Workers With Gun

An argument over garbage turned violent in Indore, with a man firing in the air and threatening to shoot sanitation workers. The altercation, which took place on Saturday, quickly escalated, with Mahesh Patel, a petrol pump owner, and his son, joining in the heated exchange. The incident, caught on video and now gone viral, shows Mr Patel brandishing a gun on the first floor of his home, while his son abuses and threatens the sanitation workers, reported NDTV. The workers were reportedly outside the man’s house to collect garbage when the altercation began over the segregation of dry and wet waste.

The incident began when sanitation workers were outside Mr Patel’s home to collect garbage. An argument broke out between Mr Patel’s wife and the sanitation workers because dry and wet waste had not been segregated. Things quickly spiralled out of control as the businessman went inside his house and emerged on the first floor, brandishing a gun and threatening the sanitation workers who then fled the scene.

A video capturing the incident has gone viral, revealing Mr Patel pointing a gun at the sanitation workers and his son threatening to bury them alive. Police intervened and mediated between the two parties, but the issue did not conclude there. Drivers of garbage vans, along with the sanitation workers who were targeted, reported the incident to the police and lodged a written complaint. NDTV reported that the police were criticized for not taking any action in the matter.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many calling for appropriate action against the businessman.

Senior police officer Ashish Mishra emphasised that they are looking into the matter and are trying to contact the complainants. “We are looking into the matter to understand what exactly happened. We are trying to contact the complainant," he said.

In a similar incident, a minor altercation over a chair in a finance firm office in Gurugram escalated into a violent incident, resulting in one employee shooting another. The victim, identified as Vishal, a 23-year-old resident of Gurugram, had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment in critical condition. The accused, Aman Jangra, a native of Hisar in Haryana, was booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act.

