‘Celebrating Loss’: Geetanjali Kirloskar’s Moving Eulogy for Late Husband is All Praises

Sometimes, people leave a beautiful mark on others that creates an eternal imprint in their hearts and keeps them in their memories forever. Vikram Kirloskar was such an individual who made his wife learn to “celebrate the loss". The 64-year-old chairman and managing director of Kirloskar Systems Ltd died of a heart attack in November which left his family mourning, though no longer! Geetanjali Kirloskar revealed how the man of “so many facets" and a “brilliant mind" made her realise that pain remains, but what matters is how you perceive it positively. She thus remarked, “this is one loss that can be soothed with celebration."

She wrote a moving eulogy for the Times of India that was shared by a Twitter user. In the beautiful note, she expressed how the initial days after Vikram’s death were filled with “grief". “Every simple routine activity brought back memories. I decided a week afterward that I will resume work and take charge of life. But it’s the hardest thing to do." Geetanjali further added how Vikram dedicated every moment of his life to people without neglecting his wife and daughter Manasi. He would passionately cook gourmet meals for them even after spending a hectic day on the “shop floor". Meanwhile, one thing that Vikram taught her was “happiness and positivity" which led her to not mourn for her husband but rather celebrate the loss just like he’d do every time.

“I have stopped mourning for my husband. I don’t want to remember him with grief and negativity. Else, he will frown from the heavens above. Yes, there is deep pain, but this is one loss that can be soothed with celebration," read her eulogy at the end.

Twitter user, Prakash Mallya, took to the micro-blogging site to share the lovely piece “Celebrating loss" written by Geetanjali Kirloskar. He captioned the newspaper clipping as, “Beautifully written eulogy. Makes one reflect on the mark we leave on others that lasts way beyond our lifetime." Netizens were delighted at the emotional note that instilled hope about moving beyond grief.

“Indeed, reflects positivity and attitude to move on in life," commented a user while another one said, “Thanks for sharing. Lost my mum this month. I have been grieving ever since. Good to read about folks who are moving beyond grief. Gives me hope."

