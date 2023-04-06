Celebrity Doppelganger Alert: Do You Think She Resembles Mira Rajput?

Internet have discovered yet another celebrity doppelganger. This time of Mira Rajput, the wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. Social media creator Mehak Arora’s resemblance to Mira has left Instagram users stunned. While lookalikes of popular actors like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan are quite usual, Mehak’s resemblance to Mira has caught the attention of many on social media. After a few commented on Mehak Arora’s resemblance to Mira Rajput, the social media creator shared a funny video with an overlay that read, “You look like Mira Rajput," while she’s seen making a sarcastic face and saying, “OMG, I never noticed. Thank you for this brand new information."

In the same post, Mehak Arora also tagged Shahid Kapoor and wrote, “Yeh sab kya bol rahe h. Dekho na (what are these people saying? Please see Shahid Kapoor)!"

Watch her video below:

The comments section of her post is now flooded with reactions pointing out her resemblance to Mira Rajput, along with some humorous remarks. A user wrote, “Shahid Kapoor wants to know your location," while another commented: “Yes… Ordered from meesho," a third user commented, “Dheemi aanch par pakayi hui Meera." Another ROFL reaction read: “Meko lga aap Mira Rajput hi ho? And I was like why is she saying that for herself and then I saw your name and I went like (shocking face emoji)."

Many comments were also like “You do look like her, especially your eyes" and “never thought would come across someone who would look like Mira Rajput."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been in the news for their lovely relationship and beautiful family. The couple tied the knot in 2015 and has since become one of the most adored celebrity couples in the country. They often share glimpses of their family life on social media, and their fans cannot get enough of their adorable children, Misha and Zain.

Shahid and Mira are known for their simple yet elegant style and have also been spotted making public appearances together. Their love story continues to inspire many and remains a favorite of Bollywood fans.

