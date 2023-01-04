'Chala Gaya': Ashneer Grover Takes Poetic Jibe at Suhail Sameer After He Steps Down as BharatPe CEO

Suhail Sameer, the chief executive officer at BharatPe, stepped down on Tuesday. Nalin Negi, the CFO of the company, will take over as the acting CEO. In a statement, BharatPe said, “Suhail Sameer will transition from chief executive officer to strategic advisor effective January 7, 2023. This (new role for Suhail Sameer) will ensure a smooth transition for current CFO, Nalin Negi, who has been appointed interim CEO to partner with senior executives to bolster execution in all phases of the company’s business." Suhail was in the news for the last few months for his fall out with Ashneer Grover, BharatPe co-founder. Ashneer, who had to finally leave the company in March last year after allegations of fraud and other irregularities, was obviously elated with the new development. In a tweet on Tuesday, he took a jibe at Suhail Sameer and founder Shashvat Nakrani in a poetic way.

“Poem for the start of 2023: ‘Chala gaya Suhail Sameer – he was a nalla! Shashvat – why don’t you man up and sambhalo the galla?!’ For my English-speaking friends: 1) Nalla (Nalayak) is incompetent/incapable and 2) Galla is / helm of affairs."

Advertisement

Take a look at his tweet below:

In the statement released by BharatPe on Tuesday, the company stated that its Board of Directors has retained a leading executive search firm to help with finalising the CEO.

Suhail Sameer was overseeing BharatPe after the exit of Ashneer Grover, who had hired him in the first place. Last year, Ashneer and his wife Madhuri were asked to step down following allegations of misappropriation of funds. In one of his tweets after his resignation, he had also hit out at Suhail for allegedly spending money raised by him for personal use. “Suhail (CEO) — bahut aish kar li Ashneer ke raised funds pe. Ladkiya bhi ghuma li Australia. Par hai to hum nalle – hiring, product, tech, UNITY bank, PA license, market share — kuchh nahi hil raha humse. Kya karenge (had a gala time with money Ashneer raised in Australia but I am unable to help the company on the hiring, product, tech UNITY Bank, payment aggregator (PA) licence and market share fronts, what to do)? Sumeet (GC): Case karenge! case karenge! Case karenge (we will file case) #doglapan," Ashneer had tweeted.

Advertisement

Ashneer has, since his exit from BharatPe, featured in the headlines for his stint in reality TV show Shark Tank and his collaborations with celebs and influencers for various commercials.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here