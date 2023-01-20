Chandigarh Health Secretary Called Out By Doctors For Performing CPR on 'Awake Man'

Recently, a video of Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg giving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to an unconscious person went viral on the internet. The video, which was initially hailed by people on social media is now being called out by several doctors. The incident took place when the man collapsed while visiting the IAS officer’s office. The man collapsed from a suspected heart attack. Recognised as Janak Lal, he is a resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 41 and was at the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) office in connection with a building violation.

Dr Swaiman Singh Pakhoke, President of 5 Rivers Heart Association, Medical Doctor-MayoClinic took to Instagram and explained why the CPR process could have been harmful. He uploaded the video as he wrote, “India becomes the first country to approve CPR for syncope after the Heath Secretary of chandigarh fails to kill a living man with his chest compressions. This video is a perfect example of what is wrong with the educational and health system of India. P.S Don’t perform CPR for syncope."

Syncope can be explained as a medical term for passing out. Here is the post:

“Can’t deny there are brilliant doctors in india on one side but on the other side, there is no check on malpractice. They don’t find it important to reinforce CPR courses every 6 months or yearly. Not to deny, many doctors at civil hospitals don’t even know how to do CPR," commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “This is wrong at so many accounts. CPR on chair??? The doctor needs to go back to med school and get CPR training."

Several people also took to Twitter and expressed their concern.

Meanwhile, earlier, a Bengaluru man fainted at an IKEA store in Bengaluru and was resuscitated thanks to the efforts of a doctor who happened to be present there. A video of the incident went viral on Twitter after the doctor’s son shared it and people have been expressing their admiration for the doctor whose dedicated effort helped revive the man. The doctor could be seen performing chest compressions on the man while IKEA store workers helped prop the man up.

