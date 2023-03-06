Wait, ChatGPT is a Harry Styles stan? That’s either really good or extremely bad news for Harries across the world- there’s no telling. The problem is that the chatbot seems to be having some delusions of grandeur about the singer. Harry is massively successful as a musical artist and looking at his merch and ‘Pleasing’, he has good business sense as well. But making him ‘god’ might be a bit much, even by stan standards.

A Twitter user shared what ChatGPT ‘thinks’ would happen if Harry Styles were god. The prompts were “What is Harry Styles’ personal philosophy" and “Write a what if Harry Styles was omnipotent and had the power of a god?"

Advertisement

ChatGPT took Harry’s signature philosophy of ‘Treat People With Kindness’ (famously abbreviated as TPWK in the fandom) and just rolled with it. According to the chatbot, if Harry were ‘god’, there would be no war, poverty or inequality.

“I’d like to think that but I think I’d have to see him redistribute his current wealth for me to believe it ," one Twitter user quipped. People in general were quite willing to accept Harry as their spiritual leader. For some, he already is one. Have you seen one of the Love on Tour videos?

Umm, Harry Styles for president?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here