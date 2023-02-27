ChatGPT is a contentious subject on the Internet but it sure has saved the day for a design agency’s CEO. Greg Isenberg, CEO of Late Checkout, took to Twitter to share how the chatbot helped him recover Rs 90,68,187 lakh ($109,500) from a client who ghosted them without paying. Isenberg spoke about how the client was a multi-billion dollar client who ghosted the company after they constantly “underpromised and overdelivered" on their designs.

Read more trending news live

Advertisement

Isenberg said that the incident was killing his team’s morale. Instead of going the legal way, he thought of using ChatGPT to draft a “bit more of a scary email to draw attention." In the prompt, Isenberg detailed the context and asked ChatGPT to pretend it works in the finance department and its job is to collect payments from clients.

“Should I send the client that ghosted me this thread? I never told him I used ChatGPT for the collection email… I think he’d get a kick out of it.." Isenberg wrote in conclusion to the thread.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, recently a Twitter user spoke about how Microsoft’s AI chatbot Bing ‘threatened’ an individual upon being provoked.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here