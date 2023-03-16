ChatGPT took a host of simulated exams including Uniform Bar Exam, LSAT, GRE, and all the AP exams, passing each one with flying colours except one: English language and literature. In an atmosphere when AI art is burgeoning and contentious and people across professions concerned over whether or not ChatGPT might render their roles obsolete, there’s something poetic about the bot failing to pass in this specific subject.

ChatGPT’s scorecard was shared on Twitter by Wharton professor Ethan Mollick. Many Twitter users pointed out that the bot was “cheating" in a way, due to its deep knowledge of the Internet. Mollick disputed it, claiming that it was also about applying theories to novel situations.

ChatGPT Passes and Fails

People evidently think that ChatGPT’s failure to pass AP English is symptomatic of some of its gravest limitations. Addressing this, Mollick wrote in a tweet, “The AI notably failed the English composition APs. Given my experience teaching with AI, I think prompt-tweaking might result in better scores."

