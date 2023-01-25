A chef, who released 20 cockroaches into a pub kitchen in Lincoln, England, has been sentenced to 17 months imprisonment by a court. The man identified as Tom Williams created a ruckus in the kitchen area of the Royal William IV pub located at Brayford Pool in the county town of Lincolnshire. According to a report by Daily Mail, the incident took place on October 11 after a heated discussion over holiday pay. The Lincoln Crown Court heard that the 25-year-old has previously threatened the pub to cockroach bomb its kitchen.

After the incident, the pub was forced to lose £22,000 (approximately Rs 22 lakh) to clean up the cockroach mess. The dispute arose when the chef was offered £100 (approximately Rs 10,000) holiday pay. The chef who was unhappy with the offer reportedly returned to the pub two days later and released 20 cockroaches in the kitchen from a jar. It is suggested that the man kept the cockroaches in the jar to feed other animals.

He seemingly also warned other staff from the kitchen to refrain from touching the non-native insects claiming they were toxic. The members had to call up Environmental Health and pest control and close the pub to deeply clean the area.

The chef was due to stand trial on November 21, but he failed to appear. Advocate Jeremy Janes who was mitigating the case stated that the defendant regrets making a series of poor choices. It was on November 28 when the chef submitted a guilty plea to burglary with intent to cause criminal damage at the pub. “This is a case that is littered with poor choices by this defendant. There was a legitimate dispute. He made a poor decision to go about getting reconciliation to get, in his mind, some compensation for his perceived loss. The final poor choice was to not attend his trial," said James.

The judge sentenced the chef to 17 months of imprisonment. Along with this, he will also have to complete 200 hours of unpaid community work.

