Chef Gordon Ramsay Criticised After Charging Rs 797 For 'Tasteless' Chips At London Restaurant

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is getting a taste of his own medicine as people on the internet bash him for exorbitant charges for a tiny side of “tasteless" fries (or chips, as the British like to say). Ramsay, who is well known for the scathing comments he makes when critiquing eatery owners and their dishes, is now on the receiving end of some scorching criticism himself. The root of his newfound trouble is the price tag on a smidgen of chips at his Savoy Grill restaurant– £8.

Multiple people have taken to the travel company Tripadvisor’s website to express their disappointment with the Savoy Grill in England. In their review, one customer said that the portions were very small and came with no potatoes or vegetables. “8 pounds for a portion of chips to go with my husband’s fish. Whilst I understand we are in the heart of London I still find this excessive, and surely a main course should come with at least vegetables which are cheap and plentiful?"

Advertisement

Another complaint about the fries was regarding how they were cooked. “The chips were very disappointing. Not hand cut or triple cooked as you’d expect from this place, but regular and frankly, tasteless frozen chips," read the review that Ladbible quoted.

In a review posted a week ago, one customer wrote that their pumpkin soup came cold and the pasta they had ordered came with so much sauce that the “spaghetti was floating in this bowl". They further wrote, “Taste is very individual – but I personally didn’t enjoy any of the dishes including the desert which was too sweet. Poached pear came super cold as if it was pre prepared and stored in the fridge." Yikes!

This is not the first time customers have left the Savoy Grill disheartened. A few months ago, people were left astounded by the £275 price per head for a Christmas dinner that did not even include drinks or gratuity. A video of the Arnold Bennett Souffle served at Savoy Grill and priced at 18 pounds also left people rueing their meal.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here