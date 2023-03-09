Home » Buzz » Chennai Biryani Beats Kolkata, Lucknow Versions? Twitter Up In Arms Over 'Hot Take'

Chennai Biryani Beats Kolkata, Lucknow Versions? Twitter Up In Arms Over 'Hot Take'

A Twitter user called Dindigul biryani better than the versions available in Kolkata and Lucknow and obviously, it means war.

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 13:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Twitter debates best version of biryani. (Representational image: Pexels via Canva)
A Twitter user put out a ‘hot take’ involving biryani and this could only mean one thing: war. The OP, a journalist, shared a photo of a plate of biryani and spoke about how he prefers Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul biryani (that he bought from a Chennai restaurant) over the versions of the dish available in Kolkata and Lucknow and predictably, Twitter went up in flames.

“Unpopular hot take on biryani (NOTE: HYD biryani is still my FAV): #Chennai ‘s Dindigul biryani is absolutely amazing. Loved it, and Imho it’s better than Lucknow and Calcutta biryani. Very flavourful. This [is] from Erode [Amman] mess. Don’t come at me with ‘no layers’ argument ," the Twitter user wrote.

A fierce debate has erupted, with many lambasting his tastes and others siding with him.

There were also takers for Dindigul biryani. “The thing about Dindigul biriyani is that you can have it for every meal. The flavour of the seeraga samba rice with the meat, IMHO beats other contenders in this segment. I was so obsessed with this biriyani in the lockdown to cook it every other day!" One Twitter user wrote.

At any rate, one must be glad to think there are enough types of biryani to go around in the world.

Shaoni Sarkar

first published: March 09, 2023, 12:52 IST
last updated: March 09, 2023, 13:01 IST
