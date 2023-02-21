In an unfortunate accident near Ambattur in Chennai, a man died trying to save his newly adopted pet dog from falling off the road, reported Times Of India. The 28-year-old man, identified by the police as autorickshaw driver K Deepan, was taking a puppy home for his children on a scooter. He crashed into a median while trying to save the young animal from falling off the vehicle, stated the report. Deepan succumbed to his injuries shortly afterwards. The tragic incident took place in Ambattur on Saturday night.

According to The Times of India, the police said that Deepan had kept the puppy, a gift for his children, on the floorboard of the scooter. While riding on Red Hills road near Kallikuppam, he realised that the little one was slipping off from there. He bent and managed to scoop the puppy with his hand. The animal was saved, but the man had lost control of the vehicle by then.

Advertisement

Eyewitnesses told the police that he crashed into the road median and sustained heavy injuries, reported TOI. The puppy darted away from the spot. Onlookers gathered to help Deepan, who was taken to a nearby hospital shortly. The young man breathed his last at this hospital, with doctors declaring him dead soon after he arrived. The police were also told about the accident by eyewitnesses.

The police said that Deepan had visited one of his relatives in Oragadam near Ambattur. It was there that he had spotted the puppy and thought of taking it home for his two children, both of whom are very fond of dogs. According to a report by Times Now, his kids had been demanding that he bring a pet home for them for quite some time. To make them happy, he had decided to take the pup home.

The Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing has registered a case of self-fall. Presently, they are probing the matter, with further updates awaited, reported TOI. Deepan, who lived in Kavangarai near Ambattur, is survived by his 24-year-old wife, Bhavani, and two little kids. The grieving family will now have to grapple with the economic repercussions of losing the house’s breadwinner.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here