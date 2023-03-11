Home » Buzz » Chennai Start-Up Creates India's First Biryani Vending Machine

Chennai Start-Up Creates India's First Biryani Vending Machine

Customers can get their food from the fully automated, ATM-like machines in just a few minutes.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 13:40 IST

New Delhi, India

The biryani kiosk is fully automated. (Image Credit : Instagram/food_vettaiandthebvkbiryani)
The biryani kiosk is fully automated. (Image Credit : Instagram/food_vettaiandthebvkbiryani)

When you think of the food equivalent of an ATM, it is likely that the image of a vending machine pops up in your mind. Mass-manufactured, packaged foodstuffs stacked one in front of the other is not the most exciting thing in the world, though. Worry not. A Chennai-based startup might soon replace that boring imagery with a fully-automated, unstaffed biryani takeaway service. Bai Veetu Kalyanam, or BVK Biryani, has opened India’s first unmanned biryani takeout outlet in Kolathur. The company is eyeing 12 more locations across the city soon.

The Kolathur store features machines with 32-inch touchscreens. They display the BVK Biryani menu that customers can easily browse through to place their orders. Once the customer has selected the delicacy they want to try out, they can proceed to make the payment. They can do it either by scanning a QR code or using a card.

Advertisement

When the order is ready (a process that takes only a couple of minutes), the customer just needs to tap the “open door" option and collect their packaged food.

A video by a food blogger has recorded the quick process. He says that after placing the order for a mini-mutton biryani, he had to punch in his name and phone number to access the payment portal. He said that the option to pay with cash was not yet available, so customers could only use plastic money or digital payments. The food was ready in under four minutes.

RELATED NEWS

He recommended that people try going to this kiosk for the unique experience it offers.

Advertisement

According to NDTV, Faheem S, co-Founder and CEO of BVK, has revealed the startup’s plans to launch 12 such unmanned biryani takeaway outlets all across Chennai. Presently, the company already offers one-hour delivery across the Southern metropolitan city. Further down the road, BVK wants to scale up the operation for a pan-India reach.

Advertisement

BVK’s biryani is cooked in traditional coal and firewood. They claim to not use meat taken from storage or bought from other vendors. BVK’s official website also states that the ingredients, including the spices needed to prepare the food, are ground in-house every day, depending on the demand. Nothing is pre-bought and stored.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: March 11, 2023, 12:05 IST
last updated: March 11, 2023, 13:40 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Ananya Panday, Saba Azad, Suvreen Chawla Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Satish Kaushik's Death, Release Of TJMM, Pre-Oscar Event Hosted By Priyanka Chopra Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week