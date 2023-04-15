Trends :Drunk PassengerAaliya MirNarmada RiverPushups World RecordHema Malini
Home » Buzz » Chhattisgarh Man Locks Himself For 2 Days With Live-in Partner’s Body

Chhattisgarh Man Locks Himself For 2 Days With Live-in Partner’s Body

The deceased’s partner revealed that he couldn’t gather the courage to inform the police.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 20:51 IST

Delhi, India

Police revealed that the deceased’s body had bruises
Police revealed that the deceased’s body had bruises

A 30-year-old woman named Basanti Yadav, who was in a live-in relationship with her partner, was found dead inside her rented house in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday. What is shocking about this incident was that her partner locked the room and sat beside her dead body for two days. He revealed that he couldn’t muster the courage to report it to the police, and only went out of the room once for food.

According to police reports, the deceased’s partner, Gopi Nishad, revealed that the couple had a quarrel over an issue, following which he went to sleep. When he woke up, he saw that Basanti had hanged herself. He said that it was unbelievable for him to see his partner take such a drastic step. He brought her body down and locked the room.

Advertisement

Even though the room was locked from inside, neighbours got the foul smell and informed the police.

Police revealed that the couple had recently rented the house in the Tikrapara area of the capital city. Gopi Nishad had lost his job and been an extreme alcoholic. He had already sold his bicycle and a gas cylinder, which triggered a fight between them. Police also revealed that the deceased’s body has bruises as well, indicating physical violence before the death.

Basanti was a resident of Mahasamund district. She worked in a hospital, where she met Gopi. The duo fell in love and decided to move in together. Gopi Nishad had left his job and was out of work.

Police have suspected Gopi’s involvement in the death. His refusal to inform the police and to lock himself inside the room with the dead body has made him a prime suspect in Basanti Yadav’s death case. An FIR has been filed against Gopi, and an arrest could be made any time after investigating the whole situation.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: April 15, 2023, 12:31 IST
last updated: April 15, 2023, 20:51 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Apple CEO Tim Cook In India: Meets Madhuri Dixit, AR Rahman, Shilpa Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Mouni Roy And Other Celebs, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Esha Gupta Looks Smoking Hot In Beige Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures In Stylish Bikinis