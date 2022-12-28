'Chhoti Bacchi Ho Kya' to 'Doglapan': Desi Memes That Broke the Internet in 2022

As pandemic memes simmered down, a fresh wave of memes left the Internet in stitches this entire year. It was a crazy ride. The year had been fast-paced all around the globe and amidst all that chaos unfolding, came some great hilarious content. From movie dialogues to men bickering on a bus ride, some stock from each field served as meme fodder. Who would have thought even the Mumbai Police would continue their contribution to the meme fest? Whether it was for venting or sprinkling some humor on your social media, these memes managed to help us sail through the year. But, how many of such memes did you come across?

Choti Bacchi Ho Kya From Heropanti

Advertisement

If there is one meme that was everywhere on the Internet, it was Tiger Shroff’s iconic dialogue from his debut movie Heropanti. Internet was obsessed with it. From social media users adding it over random scenarios to people creating their own versions of it, the meme took all social media platforms by storm.

Bhai Kya Kar Raha Hai Tu From Shark Tank India

When Ashneer Grover said this to a contestant on Shark Tank India, who would have known the Internet would turn this into a reaction meme? All the investor was doing on the Sony Entertainment TV show was saying his catchphrase. Now people are using it everywhere to call out people doing something foolish.

Advertisement

Yeh Sab Mein Comfortable Nahi Hoon Mai From Panchayat Season 2

If there was one meme introverts related to on an existential level, it had to be this dialogue from Panchayat season 2. Another reaction meme that left the Internet laughing out loud was this one.

Ashneer Grover’s Doglapan Memes

This is another one of Ashneer Grover’s iconic comments in Shark Tank India that spurred countless memes.

Two Men Fighting on a Bus

This viral video sparked a meme fest this year. Two men bickering over a bus seat left social media users in stitches. They decided it was the perfect meme for imaginary scenarios. Even the Mumbai Police went on to share their take on the meme.

So, which one of these is your favourite?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here