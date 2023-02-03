Shark Tank fame Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt, is well-liked by the audiences of the show for his cool demeanour, clever one-liners, and ROFL references to Bollywood. The entrepreneur is currently seen on the second season of the show. Aman has been quite vocal about the vision he has for his company boAt and that he has worked hard to make it a household name. He has also, in several interviews, shared his desire to see future generations spelling ‘B’ for ‘boAt’ instead of ‘bat,’ right from kindergarten. And as per the entrepreneur’s latest post, seems like his dream came true.

Aman Gupta just posted a picture of a child’s answer sheet on his Instagram account. Aman was moved by a child’s innocent gesture, where he had mentioned him and his brand boAt to construct a sentence in the answer sheet.

Advertisement

While answering one of the exam questions, the child was required to write sentences using various words. For the word “boat," the child wrote, “boAt is a brand of headphones by Aman Gupta." The answer sheet was uploaded on Instagram by the child’s father along with the caption, “My son Anvay’s answer sheet. After effects of Shark Tank." It proves that the show has a massive reach not just limited to adults but also children.

Aman, being a Bollywood buff, shared a screenshot of the father’s post along with a Shah Rukh Khan song - Chaand Taare - playing in the background. The caption of the post read, “A for Apple B for boAt. Petition to make this change in all text books."

See the original post by the child’s father here:

Advertisement

The post by Aman was well received by social media users. It has also gone viral, with over one lakh likes. One user commented, “The icing on the cake is - the kid knows that ‘a’ in ‘boAt’ has to be in caps." Another user added, “Aman on the way to build new education system." One wrote about her kid who is a Shark Tank fan, “My 4-year-old is a fan of shark tank. He loves to watch this show. Main thing is after watching this show, he starts acting like Sharks."

Shark Tank 2 features Amit Jain (co-founder of CarDekho), Peyush Bansal (CEO of Lenskart), Anupam Mittal (founder of Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta (co-founder of boAt), Vineeta Singh (CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Namita Thapar (head of Emcure Pharmaceuticals) as Sharks.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here