A spine-chilling video showing a wild hunt chase of a cheetah has left the internet flabbergasted. In the viral clip, the animal can be seen creeping closer to the prey with a final sprint that’s equal parts terrifying and fascinating to watch. It appears that the Cheetah is hunting down what appears to be a reptile. The small creature, when alerted of the cheetah’s presence, makes a run for its life. The predator follows suit, at one point it appears that the small creature might just be able to get away or camouflage itself in the green bushes. But the cheetah closes the gap pretty quickly. To stop the small creature from escaping, the animal first launches itself before the prey. In a swift move, the wild creature then seemingly chokes the reptile before completing the hunt. Take a look at the video here:

The viral clip has amassed over two lakh views and nearly three thousand likes on the micro-blogging site. A barrage of users responded to the clip by lauding the animal’s hunting technique.

A user wrote in Spanish, “The tactic - going ahead and blinding the prey with a curtain of dust to avoid a change of trajectory is just high strategy."

Another asked, “Was it a lure?"

One more added, “That is some speed."

Meanwhile, a user joked, “Me trying to escape from my depths."

A lot of Twitter users called the cheetah’s final act of pouncing on its prey “deadly" in the comments section.

A similar video that previously circulated online captured why cheetahs are known to be the world’s fastest creature.

The Twitter user who shared the clip confirmed that the animal was accelerating at the speed of over 100 km/h. The video begins with a cheetah sprinting at a high speed in what appears to be a sandy area. The animal’s pace is such that it looks nothing less than magnificent as it leaves dust rising near its feet. The number of views on the clip, which is around 11 million, proved how much users liked it.

