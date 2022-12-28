Home » BUZZ » 'Chills': Singer Shilpa Rao Wins Praises For Moving Tribute to Ghalib at His Tomb

'Chills': Singer Shilpa Rao Wins Praises For Moving Tribute to Ghalib at His Tomb

Shilpa Rao sang next to Ghalib's tomb and the video is divine.

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 10:55 IST

Delhi, India

Shilpa Rao sings at Ghalib's shrine. (Credits: Twitter/@shilparao11)
Shilpa Rao sings at Ghalib's shrine. (Credits: Twitter/@shilparao11)

Bollywood singer Shilpa Rao visited legendary poet Ghalib’s tomb on the occasion of his birth anniversary on December 27. She shared a video of her singing in front of the tomb and her divine voice has stunned people on the internet. “#MirzaGhalib ke mazaar pe haaziri dena ka mauqa mila. It was an honour singing to him, also a dream. Happy birthday Ghalib ❤️… thank you for your words ❤️," Rao wrote in the caption.

“[Shilpa Rao] singing Ghalib has to be the most beautiful thing on Twitter today," wrote one user. “A fitting tribute to Mirza Ghalib," tweeted another. “Thank you for remembering this great poet at a time when Urdu is all but being written off. People like you are the civilization’s lasting hope," said one user.

“His timeless relevance in every era and age, Ghalib brings solace in every age and aspect; spiritual, political, philosophical, social, romance," reads another tweet.

Shilpa Rao sang ‘Besharam Rang’ from Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The song caused controversy but Rao said that Deepika is a “whole vibe" in the song.

first published: December 28, 2022, 10:55 IST
last updated: December 28, 2022, 10:55 IST
