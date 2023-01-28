A man in China was served a venomous blue-ringed octopus at a restaurant. The deadly creature, however, was taken off the plate after the diner shared a photo of it online and learned about its poisonous nature, reported South China Morning Post. The incident took place in the Guangdong province of China where the man went to eat a hotpot at a restaurant. After his order was served, the person spotted a suspicious-looking octopus on the plate and decided to post a photo of it on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Sharing the photo, the man asked people to help identify the species before he could eat it. In the picture, several small octopuses could be seen on a flat basket filled with crushed ice. “Can I eat it? I am waiting for your reply. A bit anxious," the caption read, according to the report.

Advertisement

Soon, a science education blogger replied to the diner and pointed out that the seafood was a “leopard-striped octopus or blue-ringed octopus". He added that the marine creature was highly venomous and that its toxicity can’t be neutralised by heating.

The blogger highlighted that such cases have come to light earlier when these venomous blue-ringed octopuses get mixed up with ordinary octopuses that are sold in markets. He added this happens on very rare occasions.

The blogger’s reply caught the attention of many on the social media platform where users enquired if the man was safe. The diner later clarified that he did not eat the deadly octopus after being warned by the blogger. He shared that the creature was taken away from his table, the report added.

According to Ocean Conservancy, a non-profit environmental advocacy group, blue-ringed octopuses may look harmless but can easily kill a human. They are native to the Pacific Ocean and usually hide in shells, marine debris or crevices. When the creature is threatened, blue rings appear on its body to warn the predators. It contains venom which is 1,000 times stronger than cyanide and can take down 26 humans within a few minutes. It is said to be one of the most dangerous marine creatures in the depths of the ocean.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here