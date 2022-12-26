Chinese Couple Uses Plastic ‘Shield’ at Public Place Amidst COVID-19 Terror, Video Goes Viral

China is witnessing the worst outbreak of COVID-19 cases driven by the BF.7 variant of causing coronavirus. With hospitals flooding with infected patients and dead bodies lining up at crematoriums, the situation isn’t less dreadful. Reportedly, several cities are reporting one million COVID-19 cases daily. As such horrors grapple the country once again, citizens have crafted their ways to maintain social distancing and personal safety. One such instance of a couple covering themselves with a large plastic sheet went viral on social media. Video of the Chinese couple’s unique ‘shield’ surprised the users as the clip amassed more than 34K views on the internet.

In a video shared by China’s state-affiliated media, People’s Daily, a couple could be spotted buying vegetables while covering themselves with a protective plastic sheet that was being held through an umbrella. The couple walked through the Chinese vegetable market while walking comfortably inside the plastic shield. As the woman proceeded to buy the vegetables, she lifted the sheet and removed her hand slightly to take the parcel. She immediately pulled it again to avoid any dangerous transmission.

Advertisement

The man and the woman had enough space in the sheet to carry their shopping bags without any hassle. Even the shopkeepers and the people seemed to be normal and not surprised by the couple’s act.

Meanwhile, netizens liked the protection idea as one of the commented, “A whole nother level…they should have had some sort of sleeve/arm attachment so that they don’t even have to lift it up to conduct transactions" while another user wrote, “New trick to protect yourself from cold."

Advertisement

After a spike in COVID-19 cases in China, four cases of the BF.7 variant have been reported in India. The union government has asked states to increase COVID testing and related surveillance. It is also recommended that people wear masks in public places.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here