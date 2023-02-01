Food bloggers love to explore various kinds of cuisine and meals prepared across the country and the world. The race is to bring exclusive content to the audience. However, one such Chinese food blogger had to face the brunt after she ate a great white shark. Jin Moumou, who goes by the name Tizi on social media platforms, was fined 1,25,000 Chinese Yuan or Rs 15 lakh for illegally buying, cooking and eating the fish.

In a statement, Nanchong authorities claimed that Tizi bought the white shark last year in April. Two months later in July, she posted a video of herself cooking and devouring the wild animal, reported Independent.

The clip, shared on her social media, showcased Tizi posing with the shark, which is about six feet long. While the fish’s head is cooked in a stew, the remaining body is cut in half, seasoned and grilled. “It may look vicious, but its meat is truly very tender," Tizi said while tearing large chunks of the shark’s meat with her teeth.

The video, posted on a TikTok-like platform, Douyin, violated the “Wild Animal Protection Law of the People’s Republic of China."

It is reported that Tizi bought the shark for 7,700 Chinese Yuan (Rs 93,295) from Alibaba’s Taobao online shopping website.

In the statement, issued on January 28, the Nanchong authorities mentioned that the illegal possession of a white shark could lead to a prison sentence which could range from five to ten years.

Local media reported that Tizi claimed to have obtained the shark through “legal channels." But, the local agriculture department found her story “inconsistent with the facts", following which the matter was reported to the police. By DNA testing on tissue scraps, the purchased shark was recognised as a great white shark. As per a report by CBS News, the fisherman and the merchant who sold Tizi the animal have already been arrested.

The great white shark was reclassified as a vulnerable species by the World Wildlife Fund. In February 2020, China prohibited the purchase, sale as well as consumption of all wild animals.

