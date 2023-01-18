Chinese Man Models For His Women’s Footwear Brand To Market High Heels And Boots

People often engage in unconventional activities to gain fame and money. Everyone uses social media platforms to produce various kinds of content, and some do this with the sole aim of earning money. A middle-aged man in China seems to have taken advantage of this to the fullest. This man has earned a lot and gained popularity too, by modelling online in high heels. What’s surprising is that people love to watch him in high heels. The 41-year-old man is a resident of China’s Sichuan province, and he started modelling in high heels, following which he gained massive popularity and success in his country.

He is the owner of a shoe business and loves to wear high heels and boots. He live-streams on TikTok in women’s footwear and has gathered over 12 lakh followers on the content platform. He is currently doing more than Rs 7 crores in sales in a month, thanks to his TikTok videos.

Selling shoes wasn’t the man’s first business idea. He used to sell cakes and curtains, but both of those businesses plummeted, ending up as a failure. The man then started selling women’s footwear. What better way to market women’s footwear, right?

People loved the man’s idea of being a model for his own business and showcasing his shoe’s quality and design through his videos. One of his YouTube videos, posted five days ago, shows him running in the shoes, walking on a treadmill, running on a bridge, and talking about his products as he walks in them.

The man’s TikTok videos are not only fun but have served as a unique, practical way of marketing his business and skyrocketing sales.

