Chinese Man Prays For Money, Girlfriend In Front Of Leshan Giant Buddha, And There's More

We always pray to God to make our dreams come true whether it is after exams for good marks or just before clearing a job interview. However, the long list of human desires is never-ending. Now a Chinese man has travelled 2,000 km to make sure all his wishes don’t go unheard. A snap from the video, making a buzz on the internet, shows the man holding a big Airpod shaped speaker blasting out his prayers in front of a giant Buddha statue.

According to South China Morning Post, the video was posted on the Chinese social media names Douyin on April 25 shows, that he can be seen holding speaking beside the ear of the 71-metre-tall Leshan Giant Buddha and raising the volume on his phone so that the deity “can hear him better".

Then Zhang shouted, “Do you know, giant Buddha, I’m 27 years old and I don’t have a car, a house or a girlfriend." He continued to keep his wishes and stated that he wanted to be rich and he didn’t need much and asked for 10 million yuan (Rs 11.81 crore). Most importantly, Zhang said that he also wants a girlfriend who is just a little bit pretty and loves him, not his money.

Zhang said that he’s following a run of bad luck as a result of “mercury retrograde." So, he decided to travel for 12 hours during the weekend from China’s eastern Zhejiang province to southwestern Sichuan, to the Big Buddha.

Mercury retrograde is an astrological phenomenon that occurs three to four times a year and is an optical illusion involving the realignment of planet Mercury on which many blame their woes.

Zhang also stated that he bought the speaker on an e-commerce platform because it was a good match with the Buddha’s ear. His outrageous prayer style has delighted many online.

The Leshan Giant Buddha was carved out of a cliff between AD 713 and AD803 during the Tang dynasty and is the tallest stone Buddha statue in the world.

