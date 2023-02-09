Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and it’s that time of the year when stories of unconditional love from around the world are recounted. One such story has come out of China and it’s heartwarming as well as heartbreaking. Millions of people around the world have been moved by the story of a Chinese man who remarried his ex-wife the day before she was admitted to the hospital for emergency treatment of a blood disorder.

The man from Shanghai in eastern China, who preferred to remain anonymous claimed that after his former wife’s aplastic anaemia diagnosis two weeks ago, he decided to remarry her. The estranged couple had been divorced for three years.

The day before the woman entered the intensive care unit of a nearby hospital for treatment, the pair applied for registration of their second marriage. In a video of the couple that has been making the rounds on Chinese social media, they can be seen travelling to a nearby marriage registration office, where they place two wedding photos on the desk while waiting in line to legally remarry.

The story as well as the related photos have been trending on Chinese social media and have also been covered by the Chinese press. “Other couples celebrate their marriage with flowers and wine, but the reality for us is bursting out crying and rushing to the hospital for life-saving treatment," the husband a local news channel.

The man claimed that although the pair was still sharing a home, their divorce had been an impulsive decision. He realized his wife’s life was in jeopardy after she was given the aplastic anaemia diagnosis. He then proposed to her again. The couple who recently remarried headed to the hospital after receiving their marriage certificate. Photos of the woman lying on the hospital bed are going viral on social media in the country. The husband indicated that his wife was receiving care at the hospital right now and that her status was stable. Many users are praying for the good health and recovery of their wife.

