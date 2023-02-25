A variety of dementia, Alzheimer’s Disease has long been known to impact older adults primarily. In a concerning case, researchers, in China, have claimed that this boy is the world’s youngest patient of this neurodegenerative illness. The medical professional’s diagnosis of probable Alzheimer’s in a 19-year-old male came after two years of gradual memory decline in the patient. The youngster also presented with classic symptoms of Alzheimer’s, including memory loss and shrinkage of the hippocampus region, both early markers of the disease.

The researchers, belonging to the Capital Medical University’s Xuanwu Hospital, published their case findings in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease on January 31. They mentioned several unique features of the case. First was the absence of any protein build-up in the brain. This is unusual since the build-up of beta-amyloid and tau are usually found in and around the neurons in Alzheimer’s patients.

Advertisement

While researchers did find high levels of p-tau181 protein in the cerebrospinal fluid, they did not see any signs of the build-up of the other two proteins in scans. The second astounding feature was the lack of any gene mutations. Almost all cases of Alzheimer’s in people under 30 are due to inherited faulty genes. Even the previous youngest case, that of a 21-year-old, was due to this.

Other prominent markers were still present. The hippocampal atrophy, concentration issues, and memory loss were signs that helped the researchers come up with a diagnosis. The patient’s concentration issues began when he was 17, followed by the loss of his short-term memory a year later.

The researchers developed a probable diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease after administering standard cognitive tests to detect memory loss. The results revealed that the patient’s memory was severely impaired. Speaking to the South China Morning Post, George Perry, the editor-in-chief of the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, said, “this case brings attention to the heterogeneous nature of dementia that can involve people at any age." Perry added that this finding may open the field to new concepts to promote innovation.

In light of early-onset Alzheimer’s being on the rise amongst younger patients, the case could become a vital precedent.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here