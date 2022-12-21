Chinese Singer Faces Flak For Deliberately Infecting Herself With Covid-19

Chinese singer Jane Zhang is being brutally trolled on social media after revealing that she deliberately tried to infect herself with the novel coronavirus. Taking to Weibo, Jane said that she had visited the homes of ‘sheep’ - a term for virus carriers in mainland China. The purpose was to contract the virus in preparation for an upcoming New Year’s Eve concert. Jane further explained that she wanted to catch the virus so that she would not be at risk of infection during the concert. The revelation had some massive consequences, including, widespread hate on social media.

As a result, she had to take off the controversial post from social media and apologise to the public.

After visiting the virus carriers, Jane felt headache, fever and sore throat, but did not get infected and recovered in a day. According to a report by Money Control, the 38-year-old said, “I’ve been prepared for being infected. Then I began to catch a fever, my throat began to ache, my nose began to ache, my whole body began to ache, my head began to ache … before I finally fell asleep."

This comes in when Covid cases in China are soaring. Earlier, a top epidemiologist and health economist Eric Feigl-Ding estimated that over 60% of China and 10% of the world’s population is likely to be infected with Covid-19 over the next 90 days with deaths likely in the millions. According to Feigl-Ding, the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) goal is “let whoever needs to be infected, infected, let whoever needs to die, die. Early infections, early deaths, early peak, early resumption of production."

Beijing Dongjiao Crematory, on the eastern edge of the Chinese capital, has experienced a jump in requests for cremation and other funerary services, according to people who work at the compound, reported WSJ.

“Cremation in Beijing nonstop. Morgues are overloaded. Refrigerated containers needed. 24/7 funerals. 2000 bodies backlogged for cremations. Sound familiar? It is spring 2020 all over again— but this time for China, emulating more Western-mass infection approach," Eric Feigl-Ding said in a Twitter thread.

