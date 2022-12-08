Chinese Woman Ends Up With Broken Ribs After Having a Spicy Meal

Bizarre and funny news events going viral are the new normal in the internet age. Whether it is through Instagram, WhatsApp forwards, or apps like TikTok, people love sharing quirky instances and having a good laugh with their friends and family. This aspect is similar in neighbouring China. From a bank’s free tissue promotion to thieves stealing 150kg of cheap radish to a woman breaking her ribs because she coughed due to spicy food– China’s social media websites are buzzing with intriguing and hilarious stories.

Radish Robbers Caught Making Dish With Loot

A robber trio were caught slicing radish hours after they stole 150 kgs of the vegetable from a farmer in China’s Zhejiang province. The three people were apprehended as they were caught on camera while transporting their loot.

The thieves told the police they stole the produce because they wanted to eat dried radish, a famous regional cuisine. They didn’t sleep the entire night, instead spending the time cutting radishes into thin slices. Netizens are amused at the petty thievery.

One user on TikTok even pointed out that “radish is sold at merely 0.56 yuan per kg. So 84 yuan (US$12) in total for 150kg of radishes they stole," further asking, “why did these three people bother?"

Spicy Food Gives Woman Broken Ribs

A Shanghai woman suffered a coughing bout after eating food too spicy for her tastebuds to handle. While coughing, she heard a sharp cracking sound from her chest. She ignored it at first, not suspecting anything wrong. However, she went to get a CT scan when she started feeling pain when talking and breathing. The scan revealed that she had broken four of her ribs!

Her doctors explained that her being underweight was the cause of the minor fractures. “Your ribs can be seen clearly under your skin. There is no muscle to support the bone, so it’s easy for your ribs to get fractured when coughing," one doctor told her.

Netizens Irked At Bank’s Free Tissue Promotion

A bank in China’s Hubei province earned people’s ire on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo for a free tissue promotion. The bank offered customers all the free tissue that they could pull from a giant tissue roll in under 5 seconds.

South China Morning Post said that almost all the people who took part in the promotion were senior citizens. Old ladies were seen eagerly grabbing at the tissue paper and dragging it from the roll. The promotion has been viewed over 110 million times.

Netizens are not too pleased about it. “It is humiliating to old people," one user said. Another pointed out that it is a waste of paper since “the tissues they (customers) get are so dirty and messy." One person, however, wrote, “the bank is happy. Those old aunties are happy. It’s fine."

