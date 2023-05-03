Chlorophyll Water is a New Skincare Must-have on TikTok

A clear and radiant complexion is the ultimate goal of our skincare routine. But despite all the products we apply topically, sometimes this goal seems to be out of reach. The solution, according to several TikTokers, is to treat the issue internally by drinking chlorophyll water, a strange-looking green potion they claim can make pimples and blemishes disappear.

As the summer season approaches, there seems to be an increasing number of videos on social media outlining how to show off perfect skin under the sun- on holiday, at the beach no matter where you find yourself. One of the latest tricks being touted and captivating viewers is the consumption of chlorophyll water. On TikTok, the hashtag #chlorophyllwater" already has 255 million views.

On such videos, we can see various users sipping this green water, as if it were a cocktail. This solution was first popularized in 2021 thanks to the account of an American woman who calls herself chlorophyllgirl and who boasts that her consumption of the concoction has made her acne disappear thanks to the beverage. In one of her videos, which now has 20 million views, the young woman puts a few green drops in her water each day for a week. And from what is seen in the video, the results are amazing, with the woman displaying clear, radiant skin.

So what is chlorophyll and could it really help reduce acne this way?

Chlorophyll is a bright green molecule commonly found in algae, such as spirulina or vegetables. A central element in the process of photosynthesis, chlorophyll is able to absorb light as energy to convert carbon dioxide and water into nutrients for the plant. Chlorophyllin, which is what is being consumed by the TikTokers, is a water-soluble form of chlorophyll. According to experts, it is better absorbed by the body in liquid form than in powder or pill. It is said to reduce inflammation, improve digestion, promise healthier skin and boost energy. Available online and in natural food stores, products’ labels recommend diluting about 10 drops in water each day to benefit from effects. It is also recommended to drink the concoction through a straw to avoid any risk of staining the teeth.

Laboratory studies have revealed that chlorophyllin also has antioxidant properties, which help fight against the various forms of damage done to our cells by harmful molecules. However, there’s no proof that it can actually make acne disappear, contrary to what many videos on TikTok would have us believe! In fact,opinions today regarding the substance are mixed. In the comments section of a video of TikToker auntieamandalee_ (see below), many share their skepticism.

