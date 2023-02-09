It’s Chocolate Day as Valentine’s Week enters its full fervour. The big day of love is not far now. Even though there’s a slew of memes from single people about how they are definitely not getting any chocolate today, who said that today had to be limited to showing love to your romantic partner? You could say no to cultural norms and just get a chocolate for your friends and family members anyway.

But if you’re among the people who refuse this capitalistic ploy to monetize love, then perhaps these Chocolate Day memes could interest you.

Did you know that Chocolate Day originated as a Christian feast day that honoured Saint Valentine along with other Christian saints called Valentines? In many nations, it is recognised as a significant day in terms of culture.

According to the official website of Smithsonian Institution in Washington DC, a British family in the 19th century were looking for a way to use their cocoa butter which was extracted from the process that Richard Cadbury had invented to make more palatable drinking chocolate. His solution was to start “eating chocolates", which he packaged in a self-designed box.

“A marketing genius, Cadbury began putting the Cupids and rosebuds on heart-shaped boxes in 1861…". People started using the pretty chocolate “boxes to save such mementos as love letters," the official site added.

If you’re looking for some inspiration to send a sweet Chocolate Day message over to your partner, then you can also check out these fun quotes.

