In the present day, food continues to be food until it is ‘enhanced’ in ways that are unexpected and often unnecessary, leaving it ‘subject to the discretion of the consumer’. With a desire to create novel culinary experiences, people often try to introduce bizarre combinations, even at the cost of compromising the authenticity of classic dishes like Panipuri. Recently, Panipuri has been tainted with additions like ‘Thums Up’ and ‘ice cream’, and now, an internet sensation is the ‘Chocolate Panipuri’ - a fusion dessert that no one wants to try.

A video recently circulated on Instagram, showcasing a street vendor preparing a controversial ‘fusion dessert’. The vendor is seen placing chocolate-coated puris onto a plate, followed by a crumbled Oreo biscuit and vanilla ice cream stuffing. To top it off, he pours chocolate syrup and adds two pieces of KitKat. The dish was immediately met with disgust from internet users who were unable to accept the so-called ‘Chocolate Panipuri’ and found it completely unappetising.

Many users expressed their disappointment with the current trend of “fusing" food, which they believe has destroyed the authenticity of original dishes. “These so-called fusions have damaged the authenticity of original food," said a user. “Only this was left to be seen," read another comment.

Some users also criticised the vendor’s lack of proper hygiene, as he was seen handling food without wearing gloves. One user pointed out, “What is the point of wearing a glove if you touch the food with your ungloved hand?" while another quipped, “With just a touch of a non-gloved hand…"

The internet is inundated with strange recipes that have begun to test the patience of users. It has become apparent that not everyone has the skill set to experiment with recipes and become a chef. One such recipe, the Dairy Milk Omelette, was attempted by a street vendor who grated a bar of chocolate into a pan filled with eggs, onions, tomato, and cheese. To make matters worse, he added chocolate syrup and cheese to the dish and served it with a side of Dairy Milk and ketchup. Although the video went viral, it received mixed reactions from internet users, with many expressing their displeasure with this unusual combination.

