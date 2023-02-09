Kolkata: Emperor Shah Jahan built the Taj Mahal in memory of his beloved Mumtaz. It’s the renowned symbol of love that has now gained global recognition. And what could be a better time to recall the ‘love-ly’ monument than Valentine’s Week? A Siliguri woman brought a perfect option for couples to celebrate their love in a proper ‘Shah Jahan’ way. She created a version of the ‘chocolate’ Taj Mahal for people to celebrate the third day of Valentine’s Week, that is, Chocolate Day.

Barnali Chakraborty brought a unique chocolate collection to celebrate the give-and-take relationships on February 9, which is observed as Chocolate Day. Using different themes of love, Barnali carved out a different set of her hand-made chocolates to be sold during Valentine’s Week.

Advertisement

As everyone looks forward to giving something special to their loved ones during this time, be they parents or partners, Barnali has got an exciting option for all. Her out-of-the-box collection includes customised chocolates made with embedded names, generic ‘I love you’ chocolates, and teddy bear chocolates, along with boxes that have different kinds of chocolates in them. However, what stands out is her ‘Taj Mahal’ chocolate which is made available as a premier collection for customers. Apart from her special chocolates, Barnali also has various chocolate covers with different types of love notes engraved in Bengali, say Happy Teddy Bear Day, Happy Chocolate Day, etc.

Advertisement

Talking to News18, Barnali revealed that she got the urge to do something different during the pandemic when everyone was confined in their homes. She took it as an opportunity to learn how to make chocolates through an online course. She then started making hand-made chocolates in Siliguri and began taking online orders for the same. On getting a good response from customers, Barnali thought of expanding her business and finally opened a shop in front of Siliguri College. Pleased with her success, Barnali said, “I have so many orders to complete that I hardly find time to taste them," and this proved it all!

Read all the Latest Buzz News here