The internet has been buzzing with a video of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor answering a humorous question by one of his ‘starstruck’ fans. In the video, from Tharoor’s recent visit to Nagaland, a woman is seen asking him about the secret to his intelligence and good looks while expressing her admiration. Tharoor answered her question incredibly with a little pinch of wit and his reply has been winning over the internet. The interaction happened during the Lungleng Show, a talk show that the politician attended during his visit to Nagaland.

On his Twitter account, Shashi Tharoor shared the video of his conversation with an event attendee. He also mentioned that the video was being extensively circulated on WhatsApp. “A 2-minute sidelight from my recent visit to Nagaland seems to be going around on WhatsApp: here it is!" read the tweet that was shared with the video.

Advertisement

The woman got up to ask Tharoor a question and ‘spill some secrets’ during the gathering. She questioned in a full fangirl moment, “So, how can someone be so astonishingly good-looking and charismatic and even more implausibly brilliant and intelligent at the same time?"

Tharoor told the woman that his appearance is “all in the genes" after a brief laughter. He then went on to answer by saying, “So, the way you look and all of that, honestly, all I can say is choose your parents wisely. It’s all in the genes." We can all agree that the way he answered the girl’s query was spectacular.

Advertisement

The video has over 1 lakh views and numerous comments from users. One user commented, “I am awestruck to listen such a beautiful reply: Indeed! Gene matters. He comes from an intellectual family but have worked very hard to reach here." Another user wrote, “Let’s give an A+ to Mr Shashi Tharoor."

Calling Tharoor a ‘legend’, a user added, “His clarity of thought, control on language and clear expressions … hats off!!"

Advertisement

Shashi Tharoor also briefly discussed his lifelong love of reading and how he has been able to retain a lot of what he has read. Tharoor said he developed the habit of reading during his childhood and has managed to retain it since then. This allowed him to retain most of what he read.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here