Chris Godfrey, Who Defeated Kylie Jenner’s Record of Most IG Likes, Calls it a 'Fluke'

The man who made it a mission to defeat Kylie Jenner and surpass her record of garnering the most likes on an Instagram post said that the whole idea was just a ‘fluke.’ It was back in 2019 when Chris Godfrey, an advertising creative professional along with two friends, learned that the record was set by celebrity and businesswoman Kylie Jenner. Godfrey took this as a challenge and devised a plan to overthrow Jenner’s record with the photo of a simple egg. Although at the time, Godfrey has no clue if his idea could work but the outcome of it came to him as a massive shocker.

While sharing the photo of the egg, the creator wrote, “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this." The plan worked as the picture quickly amassed massive traction on the photo-sharing application. It was just nine days after Kylie shared the photo of her infant daughter’s hand that the record of her 18 million likes was shattered completely.

While the goal was just to garner more likes than Jenner’s post, it was completely surprising that the simple photo of the egg did not just manage to break the record but also achieved it by a massive feat. Notably, the post amassed over 50 million likes and at present, the number has risen up to 56 million. Take a look at the post below:

While speaking to the New York Times, the chief executive and founder of Plan A, a creative holding company based in London, Andrew Essex, said that the massive feat was nothing less than a ‘complete freak event.’ “The fact that they were able to get a lot of people to look at a picture of the egg - it was the ultimate anomaly, just a complete freak event," he said. He hailed it as a quintessential fluke while nothing that nothing similar could ever be replicated.

Meanwhile, the creator of the post Chris Godfrey added, “But it’s a fluke that caught the world’s attention. It’s what you do with that attention that counts."

