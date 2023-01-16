Chris Hemsworth Went on Date With '87-year-old' Version of Wife After Alzheimer's Revelation

Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky’s gesture after they found out that the actor is genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’s is going viral on the internet. The ‘Thor’ actor found out last year that he has two copies of the gene APOE4. This gene has been linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease. These genes have come from both his parents. Chris called this revelation his “biggest fear". He also announced that he would be taking some time off acting.

Elsa dressed up as an 87-year-old version of herself to ease Chris’ fears about aging in light of the revelation. She used prosthetics, a wig and makeup to achieve the effect. Chris, meanwhile, was told he would be meeting an elderly fan, reported Huffpost. The episode aired towards the end of last year on Chris’ docuseries Limitless with National Geographic. The video of the couple’s date has started going viral on social media platforms after it originally aired last year.

Talking to Vanity Fair, Chris said, “Most of us, we like to avoid speaking about death in the hope that we’ll somehow avoid it. We all have this belief that we’ll figure it out. Then to all of a sudden be told some big indicators are actually pointing to this as the route which is going to happen, the reality of it sinks in. Your own mortality."

