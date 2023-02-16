Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Thor’ physique has a separate fanbase of its own. It fits all of those pesky norms and standards of attractiveness and it’s no surprise that people idolize a physique like that. A Twitter user decided to take a cheeky jibe at himself and got a response from Chris that has now gone viral. Taking to Twitter, Justin, who is an editor at popular YouTube channel SuperMega, posted a side-by-side of himself and Chris. “A bunch of girls told me I look just like Chris hemsworth haha. do you agree? [sic]" He wrote in the caption.

In a wholesome turn of events, Chris fully understood the assignment. “This guy thought he’d trick us all by posting himself twice…" The ‘Thor’ actor wrote back.

“Thank you brother Chris, but alas, I am the one on the right. If you ever need an extra stunt double you know where to find me," Justin wrote in continuation of the joke.

Everybody needs a wingman like Chris, wouldn’t you say? Justin is clearly over the moon.

Chris recently found out that he is genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’s. The ‘Thor’ actor found out last year that he has two copies of the gene APOE4. This gene has been linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease. These genes have come from both his parents. Chris called this revelation his “biggest fear". He also announced that he would be taking some time off acting.

