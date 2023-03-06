Home » Buzz » Chris Rock Chewed Out Will Smith Over Oscars Slap in Netflix Special But Twitter isn't Laughing

Chris Rock Chewed Out Will Smith Over Oscars Slap in Netflix Special But Twitter isn't Laughing

Chris Rock made some jokes about Will and Jada Pinkett Smith during his Netflix special 'Selective Outrage'. Some people have criticised the move.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 16:51 IST

International

Chris Rock took a dig at Will Smith over Oscars slap in 'Selective Outrage'. (L: Netflix; R: Reuters)
Chris Rock took a dig at Will Smith over Oscars slap in 'Selective Outrage'. (L: Netflix; R: Reuters)

Chris Rock brought the ‘slapgate’ debate to the forefront once more by taking a dig at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith during his Netflix special ‘Selective Outrage’. Some of Chris’ jokes made at the expense of Will and Jada did not go down well on Twitter. In one bit, Chris claimed that he watched slavery drama ‘Emancipation’ just to see Will “get whooped".

Chris also made jokes about marital problems between Will and Jada, including when she had an affair and they discussed it publicly. “She hurt him way more than he hurt me," Chris said, referring to Will and Jada. However, almost a year on from the Oscars incident, many on Twitter have been criticising Chris’ move and even accusing him of ‘milking’ it.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

There were also others who took Chris’ side in the matter. Though Will has apologised multiple times, the incident continues to remain contentious.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: March 06, 2023, 16:40 IST
last updated: March 06, 2023, 16:51 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shanaya Kapoor Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In Stylish Bikinis As She Holidays In Maldives, See Her Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Sets Internet On Fire In Bold Lingerie-inspired Bodysuit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures