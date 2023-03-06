Chris Rock brought the ‘slapgate’ debate to the forefront once more by taking a dig at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith during his Netflix special ‘Selective Outrage’. Some of Chris’ jokes made at the expense of Will and Jada did not go down well on Twitter. In one bit, Chris claimed that he watched slavery drama ‘Emancipation’ just to see Will “get whooped".

Chris also made jokes about marital problems between Will and Jada, including when she had an affair and they discussed it publicly. “She hurt him way more than he hurt me," Chris said, referring to Will and Jada. However, almost a year on from the Oscars incident, many on Twitter have been criticising Chris’ move and even accusing him of ‘milking’ it.

There were also others who took Chris’ side in the matter. Though Will has apologised multiple times, the incident continues to remain contentious.

