Chris Rock is talking about the Oscars slap again. While paying tribute to Adam Sandler, this year’s recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Rock made it a point to roast Will Smith once again over the Oscars incident. When he spotted businessman (and husband of Nancy Pelosi) Paul Pelosi, who had been attacked by a burglar wielding a hammer, Rock said, “Paul Pelosi, the only guy who knows how I felt. Just me and you, Paul. Just me and you, babe."

Rock also called the Oscars “f***ing a******s, discussing Adam Sandler being snubbed. “If they don’t wanna give my man his props, we will tonight," Rock said. Incidentally, it also happens to be the one-year anniversary of the Oscars slap incident that has now been enshrined- for better or for worse- in the annals of public memory.

Will Smith has been apologetic about his move for a while, and people on Twitter have, of late, accused Rock of “milking" the incident. That, coupled with the Paul Pelosi joke, drew some criticism on Twitter once again.

Rock had made it a point to chew Smith out recently during his Netflix special ‘Selective Outrage’ as well.

