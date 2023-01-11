'Chupchap Kha': Mum Hilariously Convinces Son to Eat Pakodas on Healthy Diet

Desi moms can persuade their children with anything they want and this video is just the right example of that. In this clip, a mother is seen convincing her son to eat pakoras, when the son was just about to go to his gym. While many people found the video to be relatable, others pointed out mother, Neena Kapoor's humorous one-liners.

The video begins with a mother preparing pakoras in the kitchen. Soon after, her son, who isn't seen in the video, can be heard saying, “Yaar, mummy, maine abhi apko bola hai mai exercise karne jane laga hun. Aap fir achcha achcha banane lag gaye (Mummy, I've begun going to the gym. You've started cooking good food again.)," he said.

The mother replies that she always makes delicious food. “Jab hamari age me aoge na to tumse kahaya nahi jaega, abhi tumne khane nahi hain (When you get to be my age, you won't be able to consume this and now, you don't want to eat)," she further states. She eventually asks him not to eat the pakoras and to pass the plate to his father. He eventually agrees to eat pakoras with mayonnaise. To this, she replies, “Eat the pakoras with 'pudina chutney.' Mayonnaise teri girlfriend lagti hai? (Is mayonnaise your girlfriend)." Along with the video, the caption also read, “Khao or exercise karo".

On seeing this video, social media users were left in splits. One of the users wrote, “Maa ka unconditional love”. Another user added, “You’re absolutely right, aunty. Also, you talk such funny things. Love you”. A user found the one-liners of the mother quite funny and wrote, “Mayonnaise teri girlfriend lagti ha" with laughing emotions.

Watch the video below:

Previously, a mother-son video, of a toddler skipping homework and refusing to study went viral on Twitter. When asked what he wanted to do and he gave a hilarious response. The video begins with a mother chastising her toddler for failing to study. As he is about to cry, she says, “If you study, I won't beat you; if you don't, I will." “I don't want to study," the child responds. The young child then claims that all he wants is to eat and that his father should go to school and work. Watch the video below

The video garnered over 51 thousand views as of now.

