Animals going on a rampage after becoming high on drugs may not just be a movie plot anymore. A serval cat, which is commonly found in Africa, was recently rescued in America after an escape at a traffic light. It had cocaine in its system. The cat will now be kept at the Cincinnati Zoo. The wild cat’s antics have been going viral on social media because of the film, Cocaine Bear. It is a horror comedy that was recently released in theatres. It shows a story based on the true events of an 80-kilogram black bear, which was found dead near a duffle bag and cocaine worth $2 million (Rs 16.47 crore). Social media users have given a similar nickname to the serval, ‘cocaine cat.’

The feline escaped its owner’s vehicle when he was stopped by the police on January 28, the local animal control officials stated, according to NBC News. It leapt from the car into a tree. Ray Anderson, from The Cincinnati Animal CARE, revealed that Hamilton County Dog Wardens (local animal control) were called around 2 am to rescue the cat in the residential Oakley neighbourhood.

It is illegal to own this animal in Ohio, which is why the owner was pulled over in January. The serval named Amiry broke its leg during the rescue mission, which got her agitated. Servals can grow up to 18 kilograms and are one of the best hunters in the wild cat kingdom.

After being rescued, Amiry was taken into medical care and when tests were conducted, the results for cocaine came out positive. This isn’t the first time that Cincinnati Animal CARE has had a wild animal testing positive for drugs. A capuchin monkey named Neo had methamphetamine in its system, and the animal shelter rescued it in 2022. Since then, the shelter always runs drug tests on exotic animals, to make sure that none of them who have drugs in their system go undetected and they can be given proper medical attention in time.

Servals are not supposed to be house cats as they are excellent predators and can cause harm due to their better adaptability in the wild.

