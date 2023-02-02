A student in grade 12 fainted at the board centre and the reason wasn’t examination pressure. The incident is reported to have taken place in Bihar. According to ANI, when the boy reached the examination centre, he found himself alone in a room filled with girls. The student identified to be Shankar studies at Sharif’s Allama Iqbal College. He went to take an intermediate examination at the Brilliant School. During an interaction with the news agency, Shankar’s aunt revealed that the boy fainted out of nervousness when he realized he was the only guy among 500 girls.

Not only did he faint, but the boy also developed a fever and was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital. “He went to the examination centre and saw that the room was full of girls, he became nervous and developed a fever, and he fainted," said the aunt. Reportedly, the grade 12 student has been admitted to the Sadar Hospital. The latest health update of the boy suggests that he is still undergoing treatment but his condition has become quite stable.

A video of Shankar’s aunt giving an interview at the hospital has also surfaced online. Seated beside his nephew, the lady confirms the reason behind the boy’s nervousness, along with the venue of the examination. While the extent of the boy’s injury remains unclear, the aunt revealed he got his hand fractured as he fell after fainting. The video also shows a glimpse of the student seated on the hospital bed. Take a look at it here:

The unusual incident has garnered the attention of many internet users. One of them commented, “Impact of Gender segregation."

Another joked, “Zyada khushi bhi katarnaak hai (Too much happiness is dangerous)."

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) began its class 12th examination on Wednesday, February 1. According to the schedule, the board examination will conclude on February 11. The BSEB has also issued unique IDs for all the appearing students. In case, a student, unfortunately, forgets their hall ticket, the supervisor can identify the student using their unique ID. Failure to produce the documents at the centre will result in the candidate being barred to appear in the exam.

