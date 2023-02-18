A class 2 student from Bengaluru wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express his condolences on the demise of his mother Heeraben. Now, PM Modi has responded to the little kid’s letter and his heartwarming reply is going viral.

Aarush Srivatsa in his letter to Prime Minister requested him to accept his profound condolences on his mother’s death. He went on to describe how he felt sad to hear about the news. “I am very sad to see in TV that your beloved mother Smt Heera Ben, aged 100 years, passed away today. Please accept my heartfelt condolences. I pray for her soul to rest at noble feet of Almighty God. Om Shanti," he wrote.

PM Modi thanked Aarush Srivatsa for his compassion and said that deeds of kindness like this give him the strength to cope with the loss of his mother.

Advertisement

Responding to the letter, PM Modi wrote, “My gratitude for your heartfelt condolences on the passing away of my mother. Mother’s demise is an irreparable loss and its pain is beyond words." His letter, dated January 25, further read, “I thank you for including me in your thoughts and prayers. Such gestures provide me the strength and courage to bear this loss."

Both the letters were shared on social media by Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar. The tweet that accompanied the picture read, “This is the quality of a true Statesman! Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji responds to the condolence letter of a class 2 student. These are life-changing gestures that will steer the life of this young one in the right direction."

Advertisement

Internet users lauded PM Modi for his ‘humaneness and humility’ as he responded to the letter. One user wrote, “Such a sweet gesture from the young boy! And of course, from Modiji as well. Kudos to the parents as well to encourage such a gesture!"

Another commented, “This shows how PM bonds or at least make everyone believe that he is within everyone’s reach. Boy is not even voted bank but just ordinary young citizen. Truly a Leader"

Advertisement

“When you behave like a human to an equally humane emotion!" read another comment.

PM Modi’s mother Heeraben passed away at the age of 99 after her health deteriorated on December 30, last year.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here