'Cleanfluencers' Have Taken Over TikTok With Their Cleaning Tips and For Once, Nobody is Complaining

Social media is flooded with influencers who specialise in different categories, from food to fashion to tech reviews. However, a new section of social media influencers, called “cleanfluencers," is gaining popularity on the internet.

These individuals have a passion for cleaning and offer their followers cleaning tips while showcasing their cleaning skills. Auri Katariina, a cleanfluencer, travels the world to find the dirtiest homes possible while wearing miniature pink gloves and sharing her tips with her nine million TikTok followers and two million YouTube followers.

Katariina has a total of 2.6M followers on Instagram and has put out 345 posts in total. Comments like “Love that you take the shame out of cleaning. So many people who watch your videos still can’t seem to understand that some people just need help! Not shame! Thank you," usually appear on her Instagram posts.

Katariina believes that people living in such filthy conditions are usually depressed or suffer from mental disorders. She has been through depression herself, so she relates to their condition and knows how overwhelming it can be. Her welfare work has received praise in the comment sections of her videos, with people saying how her videos have helped them cope with their difficulties.

Abbi, also known as “clean with Abbi," is another popular cleanfluencer with two million followers. She says that cleaning relaxes her and is like therapy. She earns between $720 and $1,200 per video by using sponsored cleaning products.

Ann Russell, a full-time cleaner, uses her TikTok account to answer questions from her followers, offering tips like using isopropyl alcohol to remove felt-tip marks from wooden tables without damaging the varnish.

Russell thinks individuals should be imparted how to thoroughly clean. She says by washing their socks, pairing them up, and putting them in a drawer, people get a sense of a job well done and feel in control of their personal lives. Russell further adds that this sense of control makes people feel that the outside world is a safer place.

