Climate Activists Dragged Out of Salt Bae's Restaurant After Sit-in Protest in Viral Video

Turkish chef Nusret Gokce’s London and Abu Dhabi steakhouses are usually in the headlines due to their overpriced fancy food. Food and bill pictures from these restaurants have emerged time and again. However, this time, it is for a different reason. A video which is currently going viral shows climate activists being dragged out of the restaurant by the staff members after they held sit-in protests. A group of eight climate activists were seen protesting against meat-based foods.

“Supporters of Animal Rebellion are getting dragged out by security at @nusr_et’s restaurant in London! The restaurant is famed for its steaks - products of environmental destruction and worker and animal exploitation. This is not a sustainable food system," read the caption of the video. As per reports, these protestors took over tables set aside for customers on Sunday. They also held “mock menus" that listed the group’s primary demands as an appetiser, entrée, and dessert. Have a look at the video:

Salt Bae’s restaurant includes menu items such as a ‘Golden Burger’ for £100, ‘Golden Kafes’ for £500. Earlier, a bill from the restaurant surfaced on the Internet that seems to have crossed all limits of expensive dining. With 22 items listed on the bill, including steaks, baklavas, and wines, the bill amounted to a stunning £37,023.10 (Rs 38 lakh). The total amount included a service charge of £5000 as well.

While there have been several speculations earlier about the restaurant’s expensive gold steaks, the diners seemed to have spent the most amount of their bill on wines. While they ordered only one gold-covered Tomahawk, they ordered a bottle of 1996 Petrus, a famous merlot from Pomerol in Bordeaux, and two bottles of Petrus vintage, priced at £9100 and £9950 respectively. They also went on to order two bottles of 2006 Dom Pérignon Rosé, priced at £810 per bottle.

