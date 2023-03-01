Soft drinks like Coca-Cola and Pepsi have long been antagonists in the good health story. Scientific research in the past has shown that they are linked with multiple diseases and weight issues. Yet, the findings of a recent study on the impact of carbonated beverages on the reproductive health of males have challenged widespread popular notions. The research was performed by scientists at China’s Northwest Minzu University on 150 mice. Contrary to previous such works, this study, published in available in USA’s National Library Of Medicine, showed that drinking beverages such as Coca-Cola and Pepsi could be beneficial for testes development and prevent prostate dysfunction and cancer.

The researchers divided the animals into five groups of 30 each. The control group drank tap water for 15 days– the entire duration of the experiment. One group drank 100 per cent Coca-Cola, while another was given 100 per cent Pepsi. Of the remaining two groups, one was given a half-water, half-Coca-Cola mixture, while another was given a half-water and half-Pepsi mixture to drink. The study found that the size of the testes of the groups that drank only Pepsi or Coca-Cola “significantly increased" on the last day of the experiment.

The scientists found that “the concentrations of serum testosterone in all mice were enhanced after the Pepsi-Cola and Coca-Cola treatment," too. According to them, this showed that high doses of these two carbonated beverages could improve testosterone secretion in male mice, alongside aiding testes development.

There are downsides to the consumption of these soft drinks, though. The research authors acknowledged this, citing a survey of 2,500 male humans. This survey had shown that men who drank a litre of carbonated beverages a day saw their sperm quantity drop by 30 per cent.

Research authors of the mice study also wrote about health risks such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and type 2 diabetes that are linked with excessive consumption of carbonated beverages. Furthermore, they mentioned the adverse impact of oxidants and additives in such beverages on cell health and sperm mobility.

It is interesting to note that the reproductive benefits of Coca-Cola and Pepsi are limited to male mice only. A similar initial experiment the researchers conducted on female mice demonstrated that the two drinks reduced ovarian weight and inhibited the development of oocytes (immature ovum). They also reduced the pregnancy rate and fetus numbers of female mice, showing that such consumption may threaten their reproductive success.

The researchers wrote that there is a need for more in-depth studies to understand the association between the consumption of carbonated beverages and fertility.

