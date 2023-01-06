Cold Wave in Delhi Triggers Epic Meme Fest On Twitter

The capital of India, New Delhi, and surrounding regions continue to bear the harsh winter season. As the mercury dipped to 1.8 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi on Thursday, people found themselves struggling in the cold wave and dense fog. This dense layer of fog covered most parts of northwest India, as well as central and eastern parts of the country. It brought with it the road and rail traffic movement to a halt. But all was not lost. This cold wave has also brought with itself a wave of hilarious memes.

Even while shivering in the extreme weather, social media users were quite active in sharing memes. It seemed like a perfect let-out for their frustration over the sun refusing to warm anyone up. One Twitter user perfectly summed up the struggle of getting out of the bed every morning. There cannot be one person in the whole wide world that would not agree with their statement. “All Blankets are the same, subah nikalne hi nahi dete bahar (they don’t let you get out in the morning)…" they wrote.

Another Twitter user shared just what it feels like to be feeling the worst parts of winter. Captioning the tweet, “Cold wave effect", they shared a GIF of a man, with most of his face frozen, sitting with a grumpy face. Popular Disney character Olaf from the animated movie Frozen walks behind him with his usual happy smile. Seems like frozen beings are better off anyway.

Tiger Shroff is coming through to let everyone know that Delhites are immune to the winter torture. A user wrote the caption, “Mumbaikar’s feeling cold as Temperature dropped to 16′ Celsius on 24-Dec-22. We at Delhi have temperatures in the range of 6′ Celcius to 17′ Celcius." Who could have thought that dialogue from Baaghi 2 will make so much sense?

Check out some other relatable memes right here:

On Thursday, Delhi logged a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius. This is the lowest in January in two years.

