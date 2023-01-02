College Basketball Player in Indiana Pays Off Sister's Student Loans in Thoughtful Christmas Gift

There is a saying that family comes first in Hoosier Nation. Now, a heartwarming story from Indiana has emerged on social media which further bolsters this saying. Indiana University basketball player Anthony Leal has won the hearts of netizens with his thoughtful Christmas gift to his sister Lauren Leal. Anthony used his own earnings to pay off the student loan debt of her beloved sister. Anthony posted about his touching gesture on Twitter. He also shared the video of the moment her sister got to know about her Christmas gift. In the video, Lauren can be seen opening a card from her brother.

In the card to Lauren, Anthony wrote a touching note which is captured in the video: “Hey sis, I wanted to let you know how much I look up to you and admire who you are. Your soul is beautiful, and you are the best role model ever. There is no doubt that I have made it to where I am today because of you. Someone like you deserves no burdens or restrictions in life, and I feel like the best way to help you with that is by paying off your student loan debt."

While sharing the touching video, Anthony tweeted, “Some folks have negative opinions about NIL. But without it, things like this wouldn’t be possible…"

His tweet took the Internet by storm with over 2 million views on the microblogging site. Several Twitter users have appreciated Anthony for putting the needs of his family before his own.

One user wrote, “That’s amazing! Well done, kid! As I said in Vegas, ‘You are a great ambassador for Indiana basketball!’"

Another user tweeted, “Such a kind and loving gesture. God bless you and your family during this holiday season. Merry Christmas, Ant!"

One responded to Anthony’s tweet by expressing her gratitude. She further described her emotions when she received her gift.

Anthony, a former Indiana Mr. Basketball, grew up in Bloomington and played high school ball at Bloomington South. He is in his third year in the Indiana basketball program. National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) approved the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) legislation last year and athletes like Anthony have been able to make money off of their image.

