College Dropout Woman Makes Over Rs 8 lakh a Month; Know What She Does

Everyone has their own talent and aims in life to achieve. They churn out their path in different ways, some might study hard and bag various degrees to have expertise in the field while some crave their skills and hustle to achieve the same goal. Madi Coleman dropped out just to make TikTok videos but amusingly she is not an influencer or broke. She works 20 hours a week and earns $10,000 (around Rs 8.29 lakh) a month as a user-generated content creator.

The New York Post reported that Madi explained in a TikTok video how she earns money. She shared that brands pay UGC creators to create videos with their product, for the brand to post on their own socials or use in their ads.

Madi also clarified that it is different from influencing because the brand isn’t paying them for their influence and all they care about is their skills which is good news because they don’t have to have any followers to start. She also mentioned that she began eight months ago by studying successful UGC and creating her own portfolio of video content. Coleman then went on to build a pricing structure and began marketing herself on Twitter and TikTok.

When she began her journey, she signed her first client just after two weeks and from there she has continued to grow.

TikTokers were keen to learn more about Madi’s hustle which made her promote to create a separate gig for coaching people to become UGC creators. She also mentioned that she took low-budget and free collaborations to get experience and build her portfolio. She earned $5,000 (around Rs 4.13 lakh) in her first month by doing content creation.

Several brands she has partnered with have come back and signed her on a retainer which allows her to work more sustainably on a consistent income by focusing on just a few brands.

Madi and her husband have reportedly quit school and took their side hustle as their full-time job. As a UGC creator, she has been charging from $250 (approx. Rs 21,000) for a 15 or 30-second post and $3,600 (almost Rs 3 lakh) for 30 posts a month.

